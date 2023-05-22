Armenia is ready to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan - Under One Condition

Armenia is ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, which includes Nagorno-Karabakh, but on the condition that the security of the Armenian population is guaranteed. This was announced at a press conference on Monday by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan. If this happens, it will be a historic decision that will end the decades-long conflict in the Caucasus.

"Armenia will recognize 86.6 thousand square kilometers of the territory of Azerbaijan, proceeding from the fact that Azerbaijan is ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia in 29.8 thousand square kilometers. 86.6 thousand square kilometers of Azerbaijan include Nagorno-Karabakh, but it should be noted that we are talking about the fact that the issue of the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians should be discussed in the Baku-Stepanakert format," Pashinyan said.

According to the head of the Armenian government, Yerevan has the understanding that Baku recognizes the territorial integrity of Armenia. Pashinyan also called for international guarantees for the security and respect for the rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, expressing concern that otherwise, Azerbaijan could carry out ethnic cleansing in the region.

Baku and Yerevan have disputed jurisdiction over Nagorno-Karabakh since February 1988, when the region declared its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. The situation in the region escalated on September 27, 2020 and turned into active hostilities. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Karabakh.

According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are stopping at the already occupied positions, several regions have come under Baku's control, and Russian peacekeepers are stationed along the contact line and in the Lachin Corridor. Subsequently, the leaders of the three countries adopted several more joint statements on the situation in the region. Last year, Azerbaijan and Armenia began discussing a peace treaty. At the moment, Nagorno-Karabakh formally is part of the territory of Azerbaijan, but in practice, it functions as an independent state, a republic that is not recognized by any country in the world.

