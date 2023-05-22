WCC-DB and GERB Agreed: Government with the Second Mandate - For 18 months and with a Rotating Prime Minister

An hour before GERB-SDS returned a completed mandate to the president in the National Assembly, candidates for prime minister of GERB-SDS Mariya Gabriel and "We Continuing the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Nikolay Denkov gave a briefing, at which it became clear that the first mandate will not be fulfilled, as the two political forces have reached an agreement on a cabinet.

"Now, when it is clear that it is very difficult, I would say impossible, to realize the first mandate with the support of 121 deputies, what we proposed to GERB-SDS is to use all this accumulated momentum. Let's step on the legislative program and of the management program, which still needs to be specified a bit, but it is a good basis. Let's also step on the composition, which can then be specified, given the new circumstances. We are looking for parliamentary support from GERB-SDS. It is important for us to get the agreement to these candidates...Mariya Gabriel's place in such a cabinet is completely clear. She is the person who can help to realize the most important priorities of our program - Schengen, the Eurozone, she has the support of our partners, and I don't know a better member of our parliament in the European institutions, who could help realize this priority," said Denkov.

"Since there were questions about how exactly we plan to implement the mandate, I will read what we discussed yesterday at the National Council of WCC:

'WCC-DB will propose a government that can implement constitutional reform with broad parliamentary and public support and fulfill all requirements and common priorities, including comprehensive judicial reform'.

As a guarantee that this government will work for at least 18 months with the support of the first political force, for the first 9 months the proposal is for me to be prime minister and Gabriel to be deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs. In the next 9 months, Gabriel will be prime minister, and I will be vice prime minister", Denkov also said.

Acad. Denkov pointed out that the government with the second mandate is committed to six main priorities:

- to implement a constitutional reform for changes in the structure of the prosecutor's office and the SJC;

- to submit a regular budget on time with up to 3% deficit while preserving social payments and without increasing taxes;

- to implement the legislative program and respect the priorities for Schengen and the Eurozone;

- to change the Electoral Code, so that the machine vote is returned, as well as to change the composition of the Central Election Committee, so as to guarantee the honesty of the vote of the Bulgarian citizens;

- to develop a mechanism for selecting a composition of regulators with an expired mandate, in order to select individuals with high professional and moral qualities;

- to introduce legislative changes to free the leadership of the Bulgarian security services from foreign influence.

Nikolay Denkov will resign in case of non-fulfillment or replacement of these priorities to the government.

The second mandate will be national, announced the candidate for prime minister from GERB-SDS Mariya Gabriel in the joint statement.

This is recorded in a declaration between GERB-SDS and WCC-DB, read by Gabriel.

She also thanked the leaders of GERB-SDS and WCC-DB, who in the last 48 hours "with reason, not with emotion" expected to receive support for today's document.

"His text shows how many concessions have been made by everyone in the name of one thing - Bulgaria to have a regular government," said Gabriel and added that she and Nikolay Denkov managed to draft the first joint document on which the two coalitions stand.

The declaration must get the support of the parliamentary groups and in the coming days they must be convinced that this is the right approach.

