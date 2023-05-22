The EU fined Meta a record €1.2 billion for Data Transfers to the US

The European Union has fined technology corporation Meta, the company that owns Facebook, a record 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) over data privacy violations.

In addition, the company was given a deadline to stop sending the data to the US because, according to the Irish Data Protection Commission (which is responsible for Meta's operations in Europe, as its division is based there ed.) it failed to protect personal information from US security services, Bloomberg reported.

The social network's ongoing data transfers to the US have failed to address the "risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms" of people whose data is transferred across the Atlantic, the Irish Data Protection Commission has ruled today.

This is not the first time the Irish regulator has fined Meta. In addition to the current fine, the authority has given the company five months to "cease any future transfer of personal data to the US" and six months to stop "the unlawful processing, including storage, in the US" of personal data transferred from EU member states.

In 2020, the EU's top court voided a pact between the bloc and the US regulating transatlantic data flows over concerns that citizens' data was not secured once it arrived on US servers. Doubts about US privacy protections quickly led to a preliminary injunction from Irish authorities that said Facebook could not move data to the US.

