The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office begins Investigations against Boyko Borissov and Mariya Gabriel

Two hours before GERB-SDS prime ministerial candidate Mariya Gabriel meets with President Rumen Radev to announce whether she will propose a draft cabinet to be voted on in parliament or return the head of state's first exploratory mandate to form a government, the prosecutor's office announced that they are starting investigations based on reports against former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Mariya Gabriel herself.

In the press release from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, there are no names, only initials, but also positions of the persons against whom the reports were filed.

- The report against Boyko Borissov, described as the chairman of a political party, is from a civil association, containing allegations of corruption and abuse. The report contains information about a crime against Borissov's former Minister of Agriculture Miroslav Naydenov and other persons.

- The report against Mariya Gabriel is again from an association - that as a former MEP she used a municipal apartment in Sofia.

- There are two reports from citizens with allegations of illegal actions by two members of the Prosecutor's College, Kalina Chapkanova and Georgi Kuzmanov, who are part of the six who requested the early termination of the mandate of the chief prosecutor.

- According to a citizen's report, allegations of huge sums of Bulgarian levs being transferred across the country's border to a foreign country at the beginning of 2021 by using the aircraft of the State Aviation Operator, which is the old name of "Air Squadron 28", will be checked.

The prosecutor's office informs that personal inspections will be carried out by prosecutors at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, and depending on the specifics of the cases and in accordance with the law, all necessary actions will be taken to clarify the statements made, including the request for information from the Anti-Corruption Commission, SANS, NRA, MIA, GDNP, MDFOC, ministries and departments.

In another press release, the prosecutor's office announced that it is not delaying the so-called "Barcelonagate" case, and that the investigation is being worked on intensively, and the allegations in the opposite direction "are aimed at hindering and thwarting the lawful development of the pre-trial proceedings and serving illegitimate political interests". It is clarified that the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is carrying out translations of a huge volume of documents provided by the competent authorities of other countries, on the basis of which the appointment of a forensic accounting expertise and the conduct of additional interrogations of a number of witnesses are pending.

In addition, the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office is also carrying out a personal check of the data presented by the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev last Monday about trade in influence and political corruption by persons in high government positions. Last Friday, the number one accuser gave an explanation for these statements, and today he did the same before a prosecutor from the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office following a report against him by his deputy, Borislav Sarafov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg