The Average Life Expectancy in Bulgaria Decreases

Society | May 22, 2023, Monday // 13:04
Bulgaria: The Average Life Expectancy in Bulgaria Decreases @Pixabay

The expected average life expectancy for the entire population of Bulgaria, calculated for the period 2020 - 2022, is 71.9 years, and compared to the previous period (2019 - 2021), it decreases by 1.7 years. This was announced today by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The different mortality rates among men and women, as well as among the population in cities and villages, also determine the different average life expectancy among these population categories.

The average life expectancy for men is 68.3 years, while for women it is 7.5 years higher – 75.8 years.

Compared to 2012, in 2022 we see a decrease in the average length of life for men by 2.3 years, while for women by 1.8 years.

Expected average future life expectancy by area

НСИ

Average length of future life expectancy by gender and periods

НСИ

/NSI

