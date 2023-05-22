Bulgaria: A 12-year-old Child caught Driving at 120 km/h on Trakia Highway

A driver with a 12-year-old child on his lap was driving at 120 km/h on the Trakia highway. The incident happened on May 18, bTV reported.

The video shows them driving in the left overtaking lane of the highway. The man who recorded the video - Svilen Ivanov, told bTV that on his way home to Sofia from Burgas, while overtaking a car near Karnobat, he noticed that a child was riding in the front seat of the car:

"I slowed down to see if what I was seeing was true. I continued and decided not to bother, but I saw the car start to maneuver from the left to the right lane and overtake the heavy trucks. I slowed down, took the video, and called at 112."

Ivanov believes that the child drove for 15 minutes and at least 20 kilometers because he closely followed the car. "There was a mad race on the streets of Karnobat. All the time I was in contact with the duty officer of 112 and the duty officer at the police station. The father did not stop at the stop sign from the police officers," he said.

In the end, the police managed to stop the irresponsible father. It turns out that he is well known to the authorities - his license, as well as that of his wife, have been revoked numerous times for driving under the influence.

"The whole time he was trying to convince the police that he was driving at 120 km/h, and not at 140 km/h, which was normal. They took down the car's number plates, they made a report for the 12-year-old child," said Svilen Ivanov.

