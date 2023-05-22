The President of the EP condemned the Attack on the House of Europe in Bulgaria
The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, condemned the attack on the House of Europe* building in Sofia.
"The building housing the European Parliament Liaison Office in Sofia was targeted by vandals unhappy with our stance in support of Ukraine.
We will clean it up. Our backing of Ukraine will get stronger. Our voice condemning Russia's invasion will only get louder.
During yesterday's "March for Peace", some of the participants, many with flags of the pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane" party, deviated from the procession and threw red paint on the building. Read more about it here.
*The House of Europe in Sofia is home to both the Bureau of the European Parliament and the Representation of the EC in Bulgaria. It is open to citizens.
