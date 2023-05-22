Bulgaria: “There Is Such a People” will Not Support the GERB Cabinet

"There Is Such a People" will not support the GERB cabinet. The leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov announced this on his Facebook profile.

"Until today, no one had a substantive conversation with 'There Is Such a People'. No one. Not a single conversation was held. Not one. Not about the composition of the cabinet. Not about the structure. Not about the expertise of the people in it. Nothing. Nothing. This means only one thing. That the prepared cabinet with the first term is not an expert. What it is, I do not know. But it is not an expert. We have not promised and will not give support in principle. Therefore, 'There Is Such a People' will not even participate, nor support a GERB cabinet with a first term," he wrote.

