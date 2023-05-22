Bulgaria: “There Is Such a People” will Not Support the GERB Cabinet

Politics | May 22, 2023, Monday // 08:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: “There Is Such a People” will Not Support the GERB Cabinet Leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov

"There Is Such a People" will not support the GERB cabinet. The leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov announced this on his Facebook profile.

"Until today, no one had a substantive conversation with 'There Is Such a People'. No one. Not a single conversation was held. Not one. Not about the composition of the cabinet. Not about the structure. Not about the expertise of the people in it. Nothing. Nothing. This means only one thing. That the prepared cabinet with the first term is not an expert. What it is, I do not know. But it is not an expert. We have not promised and will not give support in principle. Therefore, 'There Is Such a People' will not even participate, nor support a GERB cabinet with a first term," he wrote.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trifonov, GERB, There is such a people, Cabinet
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria