Bulgaria with a Record 13 Medals from the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

Bulgarian athletes completely dominated and won a record 13 medals at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku. Boryana Kaleyn, Stiliyana Nikolova, Eva Brezalieva and the ensembles for women and girls won five gold, five silver and three bronze medals. Thus, Bulgaria finished in first place in the medal ranking, ahead of Italy and Israel.

Bulgaria is in second place in the eternal ranking of honors won from championships on the Old Continent after Russia with 132 medals - 58 gold, 30 silver and 44 bronze.

On the first day of the competition in Baku, the Bulgarian ensemble for girls consisting of Andrea Ivanova, Eva Emilova, Tsveteyoana Peycheva, Krasimira Ivanova, Gabriela Peeva and Vanessa Emilova became the champion in the five-rope and five-ball finals, and also has silver medals in the all-around.

Boryana Kaleyn is the absolute European champion in the 29+ years group, Stiliyana Nikolova took bronze in the all-around, and the Bulgarian ensemble brought an absolute European title to our country after 33 years.

The gold medalists in the all-around Zhenina Trashlieva, Sofia Ivanova, Kamelia Petrova, Rachel Stoyanov and Radina Tomova took second honors today - silver in five hoops in the finals of the individual devices in the ensembles, and in three bars and two balls they made mistakes and finished fifth.

Bulgaria, consisting of Boryana Kaleyn, Stiliyana Nikolova, Eva Brezalieva and the women's ensemble, defended its team title from Tel Aviv 2022.

The leaders of the national team Kaleyn and Nikolova finished with four medals each. Boryana Kaleyn has gold in the all-around, team gold, silver in the clubs and bronze in the hoop, and Nikolova has the team gold, bronze in the all-around, silver in the ball final and bronze in the ribbon.

Debutante Eva Brezalieva won silver in the ribbon final. She participated only on this spot only at the championship.

"All Bulgarian athletes, 14 in number, became European champions! All 14 athletes (women and girls) who participated in the European Championships in Baku are going home with gold medals! Well done to us! It's time for a little rest and back to work!", wrote the president of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Iliana Raeva on Facebook as an assessment of the Bulgarian participation.

Bulgaria has shown that it has an extremely strong team that dominates the sport and is the favorite for honors at the World Cup in Valencia in August this year.

The European Championship was closed with a short ceremony and the hosts handed over the baton to Hungary. The 40th edition of the continental championship will be held from May 22 to 26, 2024 in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

