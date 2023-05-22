Greece is going to Early Elections at the End of June

With a voter turnout of over 60 percent, the center-right "New Democracy" took nearly 41 percent of the Greek vote. With more than 20 more than its main opponent - SYRIZA, which is losing a lot of its voters.

The leader of the left party, Alexis Tsipras, has conceded defeat:

"The election result is extremely negative for SYRIZA. However, the election cycle is not yet over as there are likely to be new elections. Therefore, we do not have the luxury of time. We must immediately make all the necessary changes to fight the upcoming decisive election battle under the best possible conditions."

Many SYRIZA voters have now cast their ballots for the social democratic PASOK, which is also seen as one of the big winners, taking almost 12 percent, more than its result in the 2019 election.

The triumphant victory of "New Democracy" thrilled its leader and former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis:

"Hope defeated pessimism. And unity overcame division. I am proud. Also excited as it feels like a very heavy responsibility that puts such an impressive percentage on my shoulders."

The result of New Democracy, however, does not give it the opportunity to form a one-party government, since it will not have a majority of 151 deputies, but only 145. So Mitsotakis announced that Greece is going to early elections.

"I will go through all the procedures our Constitution provides starting Monday, maintaining my firm position that the mathematics of the proportional system leads to partisan bargaining. And in the end they lead to a dead end. Without a doubt, the political earthquake of Sunday's election calls us all to speed up the procedures so as to finally achieve the formation of a government in Greece."

The upcoming early elections on June 25 or July 2 will be held according to the rules that SYRIZA canceled for the already passed elections. Thus, with the amendments of "New Democracy", for the upcoming early vote, the old electoral system returns - proportional, but with a bonus of up to 50 additional deputies for the winning party. This will provide "New Democracy" with a future stable but single-party 4-year rule.

/Bulgarian National Radio