COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 27 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, one person who was not vaccinated died, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

For the detection of the new cases, 439 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 6.15%.

With this, the number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,306,689, and the number of deaths - 38,369. 1,266,254 have been cured, including 5 in the last 24 hours. 2,066 cases remain active, of which 304 have been hospitalized, including 33 in intensive care.

The number of new arrivals in hospitals was 9 for the last day, 88.89% of them were not vaccinated.

In total, 4,612,729 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in Bulgaria. There are 2,077,629 people with a completed vaccination cycle, of which 945,574 received the first booster dose, and 73,004 received the second booster.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal