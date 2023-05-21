COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 39 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 39, reported the Unified Information Portal.

518 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.5 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

As of today, there are 304 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 33 are in intensive care units. One patient is newly admitted.

Cured in the last 24 hours are two, and a total of 1,266,249 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 2,045.

No COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 4,612,729 doses were administered.

A total of 38,368 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,306,662 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal