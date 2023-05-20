Bulgaria: A GERB Government would have Experts from DPS and “There Is Such a People”

GERB-SDS will accept experts from the Movement of Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) for a government, after the two formations have expressed support for an expert cabinet. This was announced on Nova TV by MP Temenuzka Petkova who confirmed that there are currently talks about its composition.

"The goal is to find the best experts for each position in order to lead Bulgaria out of the crises. Talks are currently underway, which will continue until Monday," she specified.

Petkova emphasized that GERB-SDS will fulfill the mandate and Mariya Gabriel will present to the president the composition and structure of the Council of Ministers. The party will rely on support from "every single Bulgarian representative who cares for Bulgaria and is sufficiently responsible".

The deputy commented that the priority related to the replacement of the chief prosecutor was the third in a row in Mariya Gabriel's program. "The first was to resolve the political crisis, and the second was to stabilize public finances," Petkova pointed out.

She added that the decision on the change was made together with the parliamentary group, but did not specify whether she knew about this priority in advance.

Petkova explained that they are "in favor" of real judicial reform. "This process is moving extremely quickly. What changed the situation for everyone were the events surrounding the blast related to the Prosecutor General's car", is her opinion.

