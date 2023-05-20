Many Roads in Italy remain Blocked due to Flooding
Many roads in northern Italy remain blocked due to flooding.
The disaster has already claimed 14 lives and forced more than 20,000 from their homes. Most of the victims were elderly people who were trapped in their homes.
After days of torrential rain, 23 rivers in Italy burst their banks. The floods, which are the biggest in 100 years, caused about 300 landslides.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Romania will buy European Submarines, Minesweepers and American Tanks
- » Slovakia may make it Impossible for Transgender People to change their Gender on Documents
- » The EU has set the dates for the European Elections in 2024
- » The Netherlands expects further Progress from Bulgaria on the conditions for Schengen Membership
- » New EC report: Support for Bulgaria's accession to Schengen
- » Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell could replace Mariya Gabriel in the European Commission