World » EU | May 20, 2023, Saturday // 10:19
Many Roads in Italy remain Blocked due to Flooding

Many roads in northern Italy remain blocked due to flooding.

The disaster has already claimed 14 lives and forced more than 20,000 from their homes. Most of the victims were elderly people who were trapped in their homes.

After days of torrential rain, 23 rivers in Italy burst their banks. The floods, which are the biggest in 100 years, caused about 300 landslides.

