COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 110 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 110, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,690 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.5 percent.

4 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 304 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 33 are in the intensive care units. There are 40 new hospital admissions.

212 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,266,247 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 2,008.

In the last 24 hours, 29 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,729 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,368 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,306,623 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal