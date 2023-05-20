Bulgaria is ready to Help in the Reconstruction of Ukraine but there are No Steps in this Direction Yet
Bulgaria is ready to help Ukraine in rebuilding its infrastructure and economy.
No specific actions have been taken in this direction yet, but there is already a declared interest from those working in the construction industry, specified the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ivan Kondov.
"No actions have been taken yet. However, this is an issue that is being discussed very intensively in the European Union, and in practice we are already trying to start preparations for a possible future reconstruction of the country. We still expect that the moment will come when we will be able to have concrete actions. There are already expressed, for example, wishes from the construction sector, there are some proposals, but there are still no steps towards recovery."
