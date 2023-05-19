On First Reading: Bulgaria’s Parliament approved the Mechanism for Investigating the Prosecutor General

Deputies accepted in the first reading the changes in the Criminal Procedure Code, which provide for the introduction of the position of investigating prosecutor, who can investigate the chief prosecutor and his deputies.

The investigating prosecutor will be able to be a criminal judge who will be temporarily reassigned to this position. It is planned that he will be chosen from a list of judges who have previously agreed to take on the role of investigating prosecutor. They must meet several conditions: a minimum of 12 years of experience and at least 7 years of experience in criminal cases.

It is also proposed that the decision to release the chief prosecutor can be taken with 13, not 17 votes of the SJC.

During the discussion in the plenary hall, there was a dispute about the extent to which the bill conforms to the constitution.

The deputies also decided that the period between the first and second reading of the amendments to the Civil Procedure Code and the Law on Judicial Power should be three days.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg