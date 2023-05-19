Bulgaria: Shortage of Nurses and Assistant Educators in Kindergartens in Sofia

There is a shortage of nurses and assistant educators in kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia, warns Mayor Yordanka Fandakova. She attended the opening ceremony of the construction of a new kindergarten, an extension of the 60th kindergarten, in the "Vitosha" metropolitan district.

The area, which is among the 4 areas in the city with the most children waiting for a place in a childcare center. The other districts are "Triaditsa", "Krasno selo" and "Lozenets".

"I expect 6 completed new kindergarten buildings to be operational by the summer. They are set in the system for the new places, but another 21 kindergartens are currently being built. This is the 22nd. Of these, 15 should be completed by the end of the year. In many districts, the shortage for 3-year-olds has also been overcome, but there are still areas where this is not happening".

In the branch of the 60th kindergarten in the "Vitosha" district, 170 new places will be provided in nursery and kindergarten groups. By the end of the year, the building of the nursery school in "Boyana" will be ready, which will be the first municipal one in the area.

