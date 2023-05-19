“Vazrazhdane” wants the Resignation of the Head of Bulgarian National Bank

Politics | May 19, 2023, Friday // 14:26
Bulgaria: "Vazrazhdane" wants the Resignation of the Head of Bulgarian National Bank

The pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane" party demanded the resignation of the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Dimitar Radev. According to them, he has started implementing the plan to introduce the euro.

The party reminded that signatures have been collected for a referendum to preserve the Bulgarian lev. "Vazrazhdane" demands that the BNB cease all talks with the European institutions until the referendum is held.

Yesterday, the bank announced that it has not suspended the technical work on the adoption of the euro. "It is being carried out on schedule and within the bank's budget for 2023", the press center of the Bulgarian National Bank said regarding political comments that the process of joining the Eurozone should be stopped.

