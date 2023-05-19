Candidate for PM Mariya Gabriel: The Parties that Support me are ready for Constitutional Reform

The candidate-prime minister of GERB-SDS will announce the names of the ministers in her cabinet on Monday. The structure of the Council of Ministers remains the same, announced Mariya Gabriel.

She thanked DPS and "There Is Such a People" for their support and called on all those who want constitutional reform to stand behind the first mandate.

"The structure of the Council of Ministers remains the same. It's not that changes cannot be thought of, but we don't have time for that at the moment. I will share the names on Monday. At this stage, the profile on which we once again united is clear to me - experts, proficient in the matter, working for quick results that people can feel, on the priorities that I shared with you too. I also want to say that the parties that support me are ready for constitutional reform. Now is the time for those who want it to join ".

Hristo Ivanov speculates on a new formula for a regular government - a union for constitutional reform

One of the leaders of the WCC-DB coalition, Hristo Ivanov, speculated on a new formula for forming a regular government - a union for carrying out constitutional reform. According to him, it has also become clear to GERB that the issue cannot be swept under the carpet any longer.

"And against this background, it is logical that this thing should become such a cornerstone of efforts to shape the agenda for a future government and understand what the structure should be, including from the perspective of political forces. It is clear that the bearer of this we from 'Democratic Bulgaria' and our colleagues from 'We Continue the Change' have an idea, and it is logical from this point of view to look for the realization of a similar form with the second term."

GERB leader Boyko Borissov supports the idea.

"A constitutional government is also an option, because changing the Constitution also requires at least 160 votes. So in the next few days, there may be more shuttles on this topic."

In response to a question from the National Radio, Hristo Ivanov categorically ruled out the possibility of such a government being elected with the first mandate.

/Bulgarian National Radio