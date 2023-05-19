Bulgaria: A 29-year-old Man Died in a Car Crash - An Injured Baby is in a Hospital

One person died, five are hospitalized, among them a 10-month-old baby and two boys aged 12 and 15, after an accident on the Pazardzhik-Belovo road, announced the spokesman of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Miroslav Stoyanov.

A 19-year-old driver of an "Audi" car from Belovo lost control of his car and crashed into an oncoming "Opel" driven by a 28-year-old woman from the village of Kovachevo.

The passenger in the "Opel", a 29-year-old man from the same village, died in the collision. A 47-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy and a one-year-old and 10-month-old baby, all from the village of Kovachevo, were hospitalized. The driver of the "Audi" passenger car was also admitted to Pazardzhik Hospital, together with the 15-year-old boy from Belovo who was traveling with him. The condition of the minor is serious.

Both drivers tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Blood samples were also taken from them.

An inspection was carried out at the site by a duty group of the Regional Police Directorate Septemvri, a duty prosecutor from the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office was notified. The driver of the "Audi" was arrested and is under police guard at the Pazardzhik General Hospital.

