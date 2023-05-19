Romania will buy European Submarines, Minesweepers and American Tanks

Romania will buy two second-hand British minesweepers and two French submarines as part of the Romanian army's re-equipment programmes, local media reported.

The leaders of both chambers of the Romanian Parliament have approved the initiation of procurement procedures related to some of the equipment programs of the Romanian Army. The programs include the purchase of two Scorpene submarines from the French company "Naval Group" and the purchase of two "used, modernized" minesweepers through a direct agreement with the British government, reports the information site Hotnews.

The Minister of Defense has also asked Parliament to approve the launch of a procurement procedure for a "main battle tank" phase 1 procurement program. Specifically, it concerns the purchase of a battalion of 54 US Abrams tanks. In addition to them, 12 "derivatives" of tank chassis, ammunition and training simulators will be purchased from the stocks of the US Army. The program for the acquisition of these tanks has a total value of more than 1 billion euros and will begin to operate in 2023, adds "Digi 24" TV.

The program for equipping the naval forces has a total value of 150 million euros (excluding VAT) and will be implemented over a period of 5 years.

The submarine program, which provides for torpedoes and countermeasures, initial logistical support, maintenance and testing equipment, cryptographic equipment for personnel at all necessary levels, including for combat use, training equipment and specific databases, amounts to two billion euros (without VAT).

It will be implemented within approximately 8 years to ensure effective capabilities of the Romanian Navy in the field of reconnaissance and intelligence gathering at the operational-strategic level while conducting combat operations against enemy surface ships and submarines for the purpose of destruction/neutralization/deterrence of enemy naval forces, alone or in cooperation with other forces, in territorial and international waters or in hostile coastal areas, in high-risk areas away from own naval bases.

Romania also envisages a program to equip warships with missiles worth a total of 375 million euros (excluding VAT) directly with the US government. It should be carried out over a period of 4 years in order to modernize the main combat systems and increase the operational capabilities to the modern technological level and to ensure a high degree of interoperability with other combat units of Romania and other NATO members, for three TARANTUL-class missile carriers of the Romanian Navy, states the document sent to the Romanian Parliament and quoted by the media.

