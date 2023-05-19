Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Weekend with Light Rains

In the morning hours, visibility will be reduced by fog in places in the plains and valleys, but during the day, mostly sunny weather will prevail. In the hours around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in many places short-term rain accompanied by thunder will fall. It will blow weak, in the eastern areas to a moderate north-easterly wind. The minimum temperatures will be from 9°C to 15°C, and the maximum - between 20°C and 25°C.

There will be scattered clouds along the Black Sea before noon, temporarily to sunny over the northern coast. Around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop and there will be showers and thunderstorms in isolated places. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures – from 18°C to 22°C. The temperature of the sea water is 15°-16°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3 points.

There will be sunny hours in the mountains before noon. Around and after noon, the cloudiness will be significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy. Short-term rain will fall in many places, snow above 2200 meters. A moderate, strong north-easterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 5°C.

On weekends and in the first half of the new week, there will be more sunny hours before noon. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop, in some places there will be showers accompanied by thunder, and in some places the phenomena will be intense. The wind will be weak, in the eastern half of the country to moderate, from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will remain unchanged, in most places between 20°C and 25°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology