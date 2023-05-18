Bulgaria’s MFA on Kovachevski's words: Any Analogy with the Suffering of the Ukrainian people is Cynical and Inadmissible

In connection with the statement of the Prime Minister of North Macedonia before the Council of Europe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria emphasizes that it is unacceptable that the statement of concern for the fundamental rights of a given community is used as a pretext for unfounded and caustic attacks on a member state of The European Union. The statement of the prime minister of the RNM once again clearly shows the real attitude of Skopje to the main values of the EU and the rejection of the right to react to the existing deficits.

Any analogy with the suffering of the Ukrainian people in Russia's current unjustified war is cynical and unacceptable.

The European perspective of the Republic of North Macedonia goes through strict adherence to the European mechanism established in July 2022. Attempts to divert public attention from the lack of will to fulfill the commitments made are not productive and diverge from Skopje's declared desire to build good-neighborly relations.

Particularly troubling in Prime Minister Kovachevski's statement is the suggestion that if North Macedonia does not continue its EU accession negotiations, this would have a negative impact on Albania. Bulgaria consistently supports the European integration of all countries in the Western Balkans based on their own merits. Unlike North Macedonia, Albania has fully opened accession negotiations and the speed at which it will progress depends solely on its progress in the reform process.

We call on the authorities in Skopje to show political courage and start fulfilling the commitments they have made to all EU member states to complete the opening phase of accession negotiations. The responsibility for the European future of North Macedonia is in its own hands, states the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg