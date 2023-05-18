Bulgarian Railways: The Train Schedule is now available on Viber

"Bulgarian Railways" (BDZ) expands the possibilities of accessing information about train schedules, and for additional convenience, Viber users can use the newly created chatbot "BDZ-Information". In a few steps with indications of date, starting station of departure and final station of arrival, the assistant in Viber shows the trains that are about to depart according to the criteria set by the travelers.

The BDZ bot allows any user to quickly and easily check the train schedule for all cities in Bulgaria for a few days ahead, as well as monitor up-to-date information on train delays.

A pleasant addition for the users of the application are the specially made thematic stickers expressing emotions and pleasant moments of the train journey. "In the wagon for the seaside", "Reserved place" and "I protect nature" are just some of the messages that will already diversify the chats of BDZ customers.

The presence of BDZ in Viber is another step of the national railway carrier towards providing new and more opportunities for its customers in relation to consumer needs. Travelers in Bulgaria will now receive train schedules easily and conveniently on their mobile phone through the most used communication application in Bulgaria - Viber.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BDZ