Bulgaria: Six People were detained after a Mass Fight in in Kardzhali - A Girl was Injured

An investigation into hooliganism has been launched in RU-Kardzhali after a scandal between two groups in an establishment in the city.

The conflict arose around 11:00 p.m. last night. The verbal aggression turned into a fight, in which, according to initial data, 13 people participated, who exchanged blows, threw glasses, plates and objects in the restaurant. A 19-year-old girl was injured in the accident and was admitted to the hospital in Kardzhali.

Two police patrols were sent to the scene of the accident, one of the Traffic Police and an operational team on duty, which carried out an inspection. Six participants in the fight - aged between 18 and 20 years old - were detained in RU-Kardzhali for a period of up to 24 hours. Work on the case continues.

