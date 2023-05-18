Interior Minister: There are many Cases closed by the Police that are Not being Worked On in the Prosecutor’s Office

"In the prosecutor's office, there are many cases closed by the police that are not being worked on". This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Demerdzhiev, during a hearing in the plenary hall, in response to a question from MP Boyko Rashkov, how many cases were left "in limbo" by the state prosecution. The hearing is related to the information presented by the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev and the deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov about the purposeful and unlawful delay of criminal proceedings.

"To date, there are at least 8 such proceedings in the General Directorate 'National Police'. These are the most significant cases in our opinion. In the General Directorate 'Fighting Organized Crime' there are 15 such cases, on which it is estimated that no work is being done, for reasons inexplicable to us, and they are not sent back to be completed and worked out. But in the regional directorates, without this information being fully summarized, the cases, that have been submitted to me at the moment, since they are not from all regional directorates, are 75. In my opinion, these are too many, way too many cases".

"There is a practice for the prosecutor's office to open cases in order to influence the will of politicians, senior representatives of the state and police officers," Ivan Demerdzhiev also said during a hearing in the National Assembly. According to him, what happened in the last week shows that the concerns about the processes in the prosecutor's office are well-founded.

"For me, it is unacceptable, inadmissible to file cases, both against politicians and senior police officers or other similar civil servants and representatives of the state in order to influence their will. But unfortunately, we also observe such practices."

Minister Demerdzhiev insisted on legislative measures to stop the practice of delaying cases. According to him, placing them "on the logs" is one of the ways of exerting influence.

One change is to create a public register for the acts of the prosecutor's office that end criminal proceedings. According to him, the transparency and publicity of their actions will have a disciplinary effect.

The second legislative change is regarding the investigation of magistrates.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, only the investigators are competent to investigate magistrates. In this situation, when they are in the prosecution system, it is very clear to everyone to what extent objectivity can be achieved and how an investigator could investigate the one placed above him in the prosecutor hierarchy successfully. I have repeatedly appealed, and I am appealing now from the rostrum of the National Assembly, to return the competence of the Main Directorate 'Combating Organized Crime' to investigate magistrates. With the availability of such an alternative, there will be many more tools to monitor court processes, which are clearly worrisome."

