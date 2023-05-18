Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev is on Leave for Personal Reasons

Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev announced that he is going on leave for personal reasons. He stated this during the meeting of the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

On it, council member Atanaska Disheva suggested that the body discuss the report of Geshev's deputy and head of the National Investigation Service, Borislav Sarafov.

He filed it with allegations that Geshev had committed violations damaging the prestige of the judiciary. Sarafov also turned to the city prosecutor's office, which announced that it had started an investigation.

12 of the council members voted "for" the inclusion of the item. Geshev announced that he was ready to participate in any procedure and suggested that this should be accepted as the first point.

Geshev did not specify how long he will be on leave. Yesterday, the prosecutor's collegium decided that Sarafov's report should be dealt with by the ethics and disciplinary commission of the collegium.

