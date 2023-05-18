Kılıçdaroğlu: Erdogan Scratches at the door of Russia and brought 10 million Migrants

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent showed after a brief silence the new tone of the run-off campaign. In a video shared on Twitter, he accused the head of state of "scratching at the door" of Russia and "orienting" towards it, but also that under his watch the government had allowed "10 million illegal migrants" into the country.

"We will not leave our country to a false leader, who yesterday was the co-chairman of the Greater Middle East, and today he has oriented himself towards Russia, on whose door he is twisting and scratching," Kılıçdaroğlu said.

This is the second such attack linked to Russia in the course of the campaign; last week, the opposition leader outright accused it of being behind a fake sex tape video with a retired opponent, Muharrem İnce.

Erdogan's opponents, however, are starting to send tougher messages ten days before the runoff, in which most observers say Erdogan currently looks like the front-runner.

This change also extends to the Syrians. By talking about "10 million migrants", he touches on a topic that has unleashed strong discontent in Turkish society, but on which the radical talk was rather in the hands of far-right politicians. "10 million migrants" and "12 million migrants" are phrases used especially by Ümit Özdağ, the leader of the Victory Party, whose sole aim is to deport the 3.6 million Syrians who fled the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

"We will not abandon our homeland to this mentality that brought 10 million illegal refugees," nor to "those who view women as objects," he added. Observers expected the opposition to fight for the votes of ultra-nationalist Sinan Ogan, for whom migration is a key issue.

