COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 135 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 135, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,218 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.08 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 292 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 28 are in intensive care units. There are 44 new hospital admissions.

106 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,265,883 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,149 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 26 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,676 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,361 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,306,393 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal