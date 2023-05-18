Weather in Bulgaria: It's getting Cold again - Maximum of 15 degrees in Sofia

After the rainy night, during the day, the precipitation will gradually decrease and in places will stop. In separate places, mainly in the northeastern part of Bulgaria, the cloudiness will break. Light to moderate winds will blow from the north-northwest, in the extreme eastern areas from the northeast. Cool air will penetrate and the maximum temperatures will be between 16°C and 21°C, in Sofia 15°C, according to the NIMH.

Over the mountains it will be cloudy, foggy in places. In many places there will be short periods of rain, more significant during the night. During the day, the precipitation will gradually weaken. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 8°, at 2000 meters - around 2°C.

Cloudiness will be significant along the Black Sea and there will be rain showers in many places, mainly along the southern coast. It will blow to a moderate wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 17°-19°C. The temperature of the sea water is 15°-16°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 3 points.

Atmospheric pressure will increase and will be close to the average for the month.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology