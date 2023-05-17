Bulgaria: Increased Police presence in Sofia because of the Prom Season

There will be an increased police presence on the streets of Sofia because of the proms, which have already started. Traffic police teams will ensure that drivers do not violate traffic rules. Georgi Alexiev, Deputy Director of the Sofia Police, stated:

"We will have increased control from the side of the Traffic and Security Police. We will have teams of civilians, who will monitor the celebrating graduates and their movement. They will provide information to their colleagues from the Traffic Police, who can stop and sanction the driver in a timely manner and at the moment when the violation is detected. There will be increased measures on the use of drug drivers and alcohol respectively. In the area of ​​the establishments where the relevant celebration and proms will be held, we will also have an increased presence. Then there will be checks for alcohol and drugs on the drivers when they leave the restaurants".

