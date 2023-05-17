WCC-DB begin work on Implementation of the Second Mandate and Talks on changing the Bulgarian Constitution

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" begin active work for the implementation of a cabinet with the second term, as well as talks with all political forces in the parliament to change the Constitution and the management model of the prosecutor's office.

WCC-DB do not think that they are in a losing position because of the refusal to support the first mandate, said WCC co-chairman Asen Vassilev.

"We are not risking anything. Our position has been absolutely consistent since the week after the election, so from now on, active actions to realize the second mandate began."

Co-chairman Kiril Petkov confirmed to journalists in the parliament that the first term of GERB will not be supported, according to him, the second term remains the only solution.

"It was decided at all the councils of the parties in the coalition that we will not support the first mandate. We see in the WCC-DB coalition that the second mandate is the only solution for Bulgaria in order not to go to six consecutive elections. I also want to tell them clearly that, as a matter of fact, the gentleman's agreement was carried out today, and we are pleased that the legal committee will begin work on all the important legislation that is coming up in this National Assembly. And that is a fact. At the same time, we are, in the last days, I would say scared, to what extent the Bulgarian prosecutor's office and the Bulgarian judicial system have been taken over. We realize that no replacement of any person solves the real issue. That is why we are starting hard work to solve the real problem, and that is changing the Bulgarian Constitution."

Hristo Ivanov commented that there can be no solution to the political crisis in Bulgaria without solving the problem of security guarantees. He declared himself in favor of limiting the powers of the Prosecutor General. "Democratic Bulgaria" proposes the division of the judge's quota from the prosecutor's quota in the Supreme Judicial Council.

General Atanas Atanasov stated that the law in Bulgaria is not applied, and the judiciary must be subject to independence and mutual control. He announced proposals for changes to the Law on the Interior Ministry.

"Because at this stage it can be seen from the actions of certain authorities, especially the prosecution, that there are those who consider that there cannot and should not be any control over them. This must be changed so that the law can be applied equally for everyone. We will, of course, take legislative action with an active National Assembly, that is, we will introduce bills to amend the work of the special bodies, of the Ministry of the Interior, so that, as I said, obtain this synchronicity between the various authorities, so that the law may be equally applied to all."

