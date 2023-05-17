Borissov: If a Government is not formed with the First Mandate - it will not be formed with the Second

"WCC-DB are in the mirror position of GERB-SDS and if the first mandate is unsuccessful, the second will also fail", GERB leader Boyko Borissov told journalists in the parliament:

"If it doesn't happen with the first mandate, with these requests of the other parties, it won't happen with the second. We are so demanding that some formula be found and that there be a regular cabinet. What should I do alone? With 69 deputies – that's it! You also saw the prosecutor - speaking only about me. He thinks he scares me! But wait, I've been Secretary General for so many years, I don't get scared easily. Only Boyko, Boyko, Boyko. That's why Mariya Gabriel answers, I'm only a first-row deputy and again, again, again: Boyko, Boyko, Boyko. That's enough!".

According to Borissov, there is no way the third term will happen, which Borissov admits may again fall into the hands of BSP:

"With the mandate of Mrs. Ninova, who came in the morning for talks and then we talked already as groups, we cleared all the things, and suddenly she says that she does not like the manner!? It's as if she wasn't the one who told me from the parliamentary rostrum 'Borissov, you are to blame because you don't set 5 priorities.' We put out 15!”.

The GERB-SDS candidate for prime minister, Mariya Gabriel, should continue the talks in search of support, Borissov pointed out.

"I still hope for some sense from the entire political class, so today we showed them that we can be trusted."

He was adamant that Mariya Gabriel's stated priority with the request to release the Prosecutor General was her personal decision. According to the GERB leader, this is not the reason for the Geshev-Sarafov scandal:

"I took the decision for Mariya Gabriel with the support of the entire parliamentary group. What I have undertaken as a commitment is to accept Krum Zarkov's laws. If this caused any reactions, that's their business! This ongoing scandal makes us more firmly convinced that the political class should interfere only through the Constitution and the laws. And we have a draft of changes to the Constitution."

