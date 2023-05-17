The Netherlands expects further Progress from Bulgaria on the conditions for Schengen Membership

World » EU | May 17, 2023, Wednesday // 07:59
Bulgaria: The Netherlands expects further Progress from Bulgaria on the conditions for Schengen Membership Mark Rutte - Prime Minister of the Netherlands

The Netherlands is not against Bulgaria's entry into Schengen, but expects more progress from the country on the terms of accession. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, to Bulgaria's National Television in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, where the Council of Europe summit was opened yesterday.

Will you support Bulgaria for Schengen?

"We have discussed Schengen many times, including with your president, of course. However, this is not up to us. We have to wait for the next assessment by the European Commission to see if sufficient progress has been made. So we are not against Bulgaria's entry into Schengen. We just have to make sure that all the conditions are met," said Mark Rutte - Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

/Bulgarian National Television

