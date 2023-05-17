COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 155 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and fifty-five are the new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Four patients with coronavirus infection have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were detected after 2,837 tests were carried out (5.4 percent gave a positive result). A little over 81 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country so far is already 1,306,258. They were established during the performance of 11,209,774 tests.

The number of people in Bulgaria who lost the battle with the coronavirus pandemic is now 38,360.

There are 2,121 active cases.

There are 296 hospitalized with COVID-19, 30 of them in the intensive care unit.

There were 36 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours, and 77 percent of them were not vaccinated.

159 have been cured of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in our country is now 1,265,777.

In the last 24 hours, 31 doses of vaccines against coronavirus were administered, which brings the total number since the start of the campaign in our country to 4,612,650.

