Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 17, 2023, Wednesday // 07:38
Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Rain in almost all of the country

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code for intense rain and thunderstorms for today, May 17, for almost all of Bulgaria. Exceptions are only four districts in the north-eastern part of the country - Shumen, Silistra, Dobrich and Varna.

Today the air mass over Bulgaria will be unstable. The cloudiness will be significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy, according to the NIMH forecast. There will be rainfall in the mountainous and south-eastern regions of the country - intense and accompanied by thunder. There are also conditions for hail. Light to moderate winds will blow from the eastern quarter. The maximum temperatures will be within wide limits, from 15°-17C° in North-West Bulgaria to 22°-24°C in places in the South.

Over the mountains, the cloudiness will be significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy. There will be brief, temporarily intense showers of rain accompanied by thunder. Snow will fall on the highest peaks. It will blow moderately, in the higher parts - a temporarily strong wind from the eastern quarter. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 14°C, at 2000 meters - around 7°C.

Cloudiness along the Black Sea will be variable, often significant and with rain. More intense and accompanied by thunder will be on the southern coast.

