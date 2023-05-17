“We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” will Not Support the First Mandate for the GERB Cabinet

Last night, it became clear that the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition (WCC-DB) will not support the first mandate to form a GERB-SDS government with prime minister candidate Mariya Gabriel. Talks will start on support for the second mandate with all parties represented in the parliament.

The decision of the second largest political force in the parliament was taken after successive meetings yesterday - first of the Coalition Council of the five leaders - Kiril Petkov, Asen Vassilev, Hristo Ivanov, Atanas Atanasov and Vladislav Panev.

Discussions followed in the National Council of "We Continue the Change", followed by a meeting with the parliamentary group of the coalition. The decision was announced in the evening by Kiril Petkov and Hristo Ivanov.

"We will not support the first mandate, as was the decision so far. We are starting to work for the second mandate, which we see as the only alternative for Bulgaria not to go to sixth elections," said Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of the WCC.

"We are starting consultations with all political forces in the parliament regarding their readiness to support specific changes in the Constitution. We believe that the situation of the last few days confirms our long-term position that the Bulgarian political and institutional system cannot be normalized without a deep ambitious change in the Constitution, in relation to the SJC and in relation to the prosecutor's office. It is obvious that everything else gives short circuits", said Hristo Ivanov, co-chairman of DB.

