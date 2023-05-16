Bulgaria: The Prosecutor General submitted a proposal for Disciplinary Proceedings against his Deputy

A proposal by the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Borislav Sarafov, director of the National Investigative Service (NSI) and deputy chief prosecutor for the investigation, was submitted to the registry of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Earlier in the day, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office received a report from Borislav Sarafov against Ivan Geshev, the state prosecution reported.

