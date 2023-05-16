Bulgaria: The Prosecutor General submitted a proposal for Disciplinary Proceedings against his Deputy
A proposal by the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Borislav Sarafov, director of the National Investigative Service (NSI) and deputy chief prosecutor for the investigation, was submitted to the registry of the Supreme Judicial Council.
Earlier in the day, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office received a report from Borislav Sarafov against Ivan Geshev, the state prosecution reported.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” will Not Support the First Mandate for the GERB Cabinet
- » President Radev: North Macedonia systematically discriminates Bulgarians
- » Bulgaria: DPS leader warned that the Sixth Elections in two years are coming
- » Vasil Bozhkov is ready to return to Bulgaria as a Protected Witness
- » Bulgaria: The Deputy with a Signal against his Boss in the Prosecutor’s Office
- » Bulgaria's Justice Minister: No Geshev and No Sarafov!