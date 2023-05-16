Bulgaria: DPS leader warned that the Sixth Elections in two years are coming

The sixth "unnecessary" elections in two years are set, warned the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) Mustafa Karadayi, who took part in the forum "The European Union meets the Balkans", organized by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe.

Karadayi added that Bulgaria, as a member country, should be an example for the rest of the countries of the Balkans, which are still on their way to EU membership. Instead, there is a political crisis for the second year already, added the DPS leader.

"And at the moment in Bulgaria, we even see something more - the sixth consecutive unnecessary early parliamentary elections are looming on the horizon. From this point of view, I ask the question - who benefits from this situation in Bulgaria and the Balkans in general."

After warning that our country is going to the sixth election in the last two years, Karadayi called for "crisis stability". He defined the behavior of politicians as "irresponsible" and commented that, according to him, there have been documents being prepared for a long time with the aim of destabilizing the institutions.

Mustafa Karadayi did not comment on the BSP's decision from yesterday to withdraw from talks with GERB-SDS on forming a cabinet on the grounds that because of today's international forum, he welcomed high-ranking foreign guests. Most of his speech was aimed at WCC-DB.

"Purely arithmetically, if I gather, the number of people's representatives of GERB, DPS and 'Vazrazhdane' is about 140 and a little more than them. Well, then, these smart and beautiful people who came from somewhere, what is their formula? Well, they themselves want to be implanted in power without the people empowering them. The people voted and assigned a certain weight in the National Assembly and a certain responsibility for solving the problems."

The leader of the DPS also focused on the "targeting with compromising data".

"Which means that this compromising information was not prepared yesterday for today. Someone prepared it over time, which means that someone lived with the idea of creating a crisis in the institution."

According to Karadayi, Bulgaria is facing a number of crises and it is necessary to stabilize it

"We have to find some amount of agreement in this crisis situation, to at least stabilize the institutions and the state in this crisis situation."

