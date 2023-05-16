Bulgaria: The Deputy with a Signal against his Boss in the Prosecutor’s Office

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov has filed a report against Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev (his boss) at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

It sets out allegations of actions by Geshev, which his deputy wants to be verified to determine whether there is any evidence of a crime being committed. The City Prosecutor's Office confirmed that such a report had been received and explained that a supervising prosecutor would be selected through the system for random allocation of cases.

Borislav Sarafov wants to check Geshev for unregulated collection of information. The check is about a recording of a telephone conversation between the chief prosecutor and a member of the Prosecution College of the Supreme Judicial Council, made by Geshev himself.

An investigation is also requested for a possible official crime in connection with what Sarafov said yesterday that the number one accuser: from 2021 till now, used the vacation base of the prosecutor's office in Borovets as a family home and ordinary prosecutors did not have access to the "House of the Regents".

The deputy chief prosecutor asks the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office to check whether Ivan Geshev did not commit a crime against justice with the information he provided during his statement yesterday about a conversation with the supervising prosecutor in the course of the so-called "Barcelonagate" case.

The randomly selected prosecutor will have a one-month period to assess whether an inspection is necessary. If he/she determines that - yes - he/she will have another two months to decide whether Borislav Sarafov's report contains data on a committed crime.

According to information from the National Radio, the Deputy Prosecutor General will also refer the High Judicial Council to check whether Ivan Geshev has not committed a disciplinary violation with these actions.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg