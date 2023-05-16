Summer Holiday in Bulgaria: Visitors can now Prepay Online for Umbrellas and Sunbeds on the Beach

A new mobile application will allow visitors of Bulgaria's beaches to pay in advance for an umbrella and sunbed. It will be active from June 1. "As far as I know, it will be similar to the apps that pay for stadium seats or movie tickets. Just like paying for hotel rooms through other types of apps. It will be just as fast, easy and simple to use. Payment will be possible through this application. The perspective that umbrellas and sunbeds will be reserved is wrong. They will be paid for directly," explained Simeon Tsvetkov from the Association for the Development of Sea Beach Management Activities.

"Our expectations are that people will have already shaken off the shocks they experienced the past few years - the problems with the covid crisis, the restrictions around the war with Ukraine. That the initial stress has passed, which last year scared a lot of people who were worried about being on the beaches of the Black Sea. We also take into account the fact that the pocket of the Bulgarian, and I assume also of most visitors from Europe, is certainly a bit more calculated", commented Tsvetkov on the National Radio before the start of the summer season. According to him, inflation directly affects contracts and means 15 percent higher concession and rental fees for the state.

The prices of umbrellas and sunbeds will vary from the lowest: BGN 0.36 - BGN 1.20, to BGN 10-15 in the most expensive places along the Black Sea, expects Simeon Tsvetkov.

/Bulgarian National Radio