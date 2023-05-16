Bulgaria: Inflation Decline and GDP Growth
Annual inflation in Bulgaria for April 2023 compared to April 2022 is 11.6%, reports the NSI.
The quarterly total income on average per household person in the first quarter of 2023 was BGN 2,394 and increased by 19.3% compared to the same quarter of 2022.
In the structure of total income, the highest relative share is income from salary (53.6%), followed by income from pensions (35.8%) and from self-employment (4.3%).
The quarterly total expenditure on average per person from a household in the first quarter of 2023 was BGN 2,149 and increased by 18.0% compared to the same quarter of 2022.
In the first quarter of 2023, GDP increased by 2.0% compared to the first quarter of the previous year, and gross value added increased by 2.2%.
End consumption registered a growth of 2.8%, gross fixed capital formation increased by 5.2% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of the previous year according to seasonally adjusted data. Exports of goods and services increased by 3.0% and imports of goods and services decreased by 4.3%.
In the last month there was an increase in the following sectors:
- clothing and footwear - increase by 5.4%;
- miscellaneous goods and services - increase by 1.0%;
- restaurants and hotels - increase by 1.0%;
- home furnishings, goods and services for the household and for the usual maintenance of the home - an increase of 0.9%;
- alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - increase by 0.8%;
- education - increase by 0.5%;
- healthcare - increase by 0.2%;
- food products and soft drinks - increase by 0.1%.
There is a decrease in the prices of:
- entertainment and culture - decrease by 0.8%;
- messages - decrease by 0.5%;
- housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - a decrease of 0.2%.
The prices of goods and services in the "Transport" group remain at the level of last month.
Inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index monthly:
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/NSI
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Fitch confirmed the long-term Credit Rating of Bulgaria
- » Ministry of Finance: The Fiscal Reserve of Bulgaria is Decreasing
- » The Law on the Adoption of the Euro will be submitted to the Bulgarian Parliament soon
- » Ministry of Finance: Bulgaria is preparing to Adopt the Euro on January 1, 2025 - At the Latest!
- » The Credits of Bulgarians are 34 Billion Leva - Mortgages continue to Grow
- » The Bulgarian National Bank puts a brake on Lending - The Goal is to reduce Inflation