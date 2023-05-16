Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell could replace Mariya Gabriel in the European Commission

Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell from GERB and the group of the European People's Party is expected to replace Mariya Gabriel in the European Commission, Politico reported.

Initially, after GERB announced that Mariya Gabriel would be the head of their project cabinet, she went on leave. Later, however, she resigned - since then the name of Eva Maydell has been mentioned as her successor in Brussels.

Gabriel was European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth. After Gabriel tendered her resignation yesterday, her sector was taken over by EC President Ursula von der Leyen's deputies, who oversee it, Margrethe Vestager and Margaritis Schinas.

Vestager is responsible for innovation and research and Schinas for education, culture and youth.

"Eva has always been strong in digital matters. She has all the qualities to step into Gabriel's shoes," commented Czech MEP and Vice-President of the European Parliament Dita Charanzova from "Renew Europe".

However, in order to nominate a successor to Mariya Gabriel, Bulgaria must have a government, Politico notes.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Politico