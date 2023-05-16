Bulgaria: A Ukrainian was Detained for Migrant Trafficking in Sofia

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office brought to criminal responsibility a 27-year-old citizen of Ukraine, who illegally assisted foreigners to cross into Bulgaria.

On 14.05.2023, on "Byalo More" Street in Sofia, in order to acquire for himself a property benefit, the accused Y.G. helped citizens of Syria to cross into Bulgaria from an unspecified place on the Bulgarian-Turkish border to Sofia in violation of the law. He transported them in a "Renault" truck.

In this case, pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for a crime under Article 281, paragraph 2, item 1 and item 5, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, for which the penalty of "imprisonment" is provided.

Y.G. has no established address in the Republic of Bulgaria. Given the possibility of his absconding, a supervising prosecutor ordered his detention for a period of up to 72 hours.

A motion to remand the accused is pending before the court.

/Bulgarian National Television