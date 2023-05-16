The Birth Rate in Turkey is increasingly approaching the European Rate

The birth rate in Turkey decreased for the seventh year in a row, data for 2022 show, reaching 1.62 live births per woman, Anadolu Agency reported, citing a statement from the Turkish Statistical Institute - Turksat (Europe announced a value of 1.53 for 2021).

"This shows that the birth rate remains below the population reproduction level of 2.10," Turksat said in a statement. In 2014, a woman gave birth to approximately 2.19 live births during her reproductive life - 15 - 49 years, and in 2021 - 1.71 children.

In 2022, the number of live births in Turkey is just over 1 million, of which 51.4% are boys and 48.6% are girls.

Despite the decline, Turkey's total fertility rate is higher than the EU average of 1.53%. The highest total fertility rate is in southeastern Şanlıurfa County - 3.59 children, while the lowest is in western Kutahya County - 1.18.

Raw data showed the birth rate, the number of live births per thousand of the population, fell to 12.2 in 2022 from 12.9 in 2021.

The average age of women giving birth in 2022 rises to 29.2 years, the average age of women at birth of their first child is 26.8 years.

