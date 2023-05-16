COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 166 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and sixty-six new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. Three people have died with a coronavirus infection, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The newly infected are significantly more than a week ago, when there were 58. Then, in addition, no deaths were recorded. However, it should be noted that the data was reported after a non-working day (May 8, Monday).

The 166 new cases were identified from 3,514 tests (4.72 percent were positive). Over 56 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,306,103. They were determined by 11,209,774 tests (11.65 percent were positive).

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is now 38,356.

Active cases are 2,129, down significantly from 2,779 a week ago.

There are 300 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 32 of which are in intensive care units. A week ago, 345 people were in hospitals, 30 of them - under intensive care.

There were 39 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Two-thirds of them (66.67 percent) were not vaccinated.

234 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in Bulgaria is 1,265,618.

In the last 24 hours, 13 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria has reached 4,612,619.

2,077,593 people have completed the vaccination course. 945,508 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 72,938 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal