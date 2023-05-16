Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy but Warmer today

The minimum temperatures will be between 10°C and 17°C, and the maximum – from 22C° to 29°C, slightly lower on the high western fields and along the Black Sea.

The wind throughout the country will be oriented from the east-southeast, it will be moderate.

Cloudiness will be mostly significant, after noon over Western Bulgaria - cumulus and cumulus-rainy. In many places there will be short-term rainfall, in the mountainous regions accompanied by thunder. At night there will be precipitation in Eastern Bulgaria as well.

Cloudiness along the Black Sea will be variable, more often significant. It will blow to a moderate wind from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be 18°-20°C. The temperature of the sea water is 14°-15°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

Cloudiness will be significant in the mountains, after noon in the massifs of Western Bulgaria - cumulus and cumulus-rainy. There will be showers of rain, accompanied by thunder in some places. A moderate, temporarily strong, south-southeast wind will blow in the higher parts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 16°C, at 2000 meters - around 10°C.

On Wednesday, the cloudiness will be more often significant, after noon cloudy and cloudy-rainy. In many places throughout the country there will be precipitation, in some places temporarily intense and accompanied by thunder. The wind will be light to moderate, from the east, and temperatures will drop.

Cooler air will continue to move in from the north-northeast on Thursday. Again, there will be precipitation in many places, and thunder in isolated places.

In the coming days, sunny weather will prevail before noon, but in the afternoon there will be areas of showers and thunderstorms.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology