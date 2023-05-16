Deputy Head of the National Investigative Service: The Explosion against Geshev’s Car was supposed to Kill

"All my media appearances after the attack on Ivan Geshev were fully coordinated with Borislav Sarafov". This was stated on the National Television by the Deputy Director of the National Investigative Service (NSI) Yasen Todorov.

"My media appearances on May 2 and 3 were fully coordinated with the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Borislav Sarafov himself, as he even stated to the other deputy directors and the spokesperson of the national investigation that from one moment on, only I will communicate with the media."

He stated that he only confirmed what Sarafov said on the day of the incident - that the explosive device was made to kill people. He also confirmed the presence of the Israeli expert.

"The Israeli specialist who was at the scene for a short time gave his opinion and I trust him. I say before you that if the expertise proves otherwise, I will resign. According to this person's opinion, some kind of explosion was used for military purposes, fires shrapnel with great velocity and great striking effect".

He would not comment on details of the investigation, but said it was abundantly clear to everyone that the prosecutor general was alone in the vehicle. Todorov confirmed that he took the Israeli specialist to the site of the explosion and emphasized that the expert himself offered assistance.

Yasen Todorov showed the message that Borislav Sarafov sent to his colleagues on the day of the accident. It is clear from it that the foreign expert is the head of Israel's anti-terrorist unit.

"I would go with the greatest pleasure to a hearing in the parliament, but only under the condition that it takes place behind closed doors and without telephones that record," said the deputy director of the NSI.

Todorov does not know that there are investigations against Boyko Borissov in the national investigation, but he commented that there are investigations against other MPs.

"It's clear whose side I'm on - with the full awareness that this could lead to complications in my life, I cannot for the sake of some comfort remain silent, because I want to be able to look people in the eye (...) On Friday, On May 5, we parted as a team and friends. I have been extremely loyal to the director of the national investigation," said Yasen Todorov.

Yesterday, Todorov claimed his boss (Sarafov) attempted a coup in the Prosecutor's Office.

/Bulgarian National Television