BSP Leader: We are Terminating Negotiations with GERB for the First Mandate

"Today we held a meeting with GERB for the first mandate. We think that GERB has a wrong concept of forming a government at this difficult time. Mr. Borissov nominated a party candidate, he came up with his own tasks and priorities". This was stated by the leader of the left, Kornelia Ninova.

Ninova announced that they are terminating the negotiations for the first mandate with GERB. "We have made a decision - we are terminating talks with GERB for the first mandate to form a government - neither for participation nor for support", she said.

"We have done enough, the chaos and hypocrisy they are demonstrating cannot continue, at least for us", Kornelia Ninova also commented:

"We have done enough in our desire to give stability to the Bulgarian people. We did not get any clear idea of what kind of government, with what five tasks will it function. Only the deadline was clear. No one is clear about what it is about. We made a decision at the Executive Bureau, we are ending the negotiations with GERB for the first term," said the BSP leader.

She accused Borissov of agreeing to all the demands of all political parties and once again emphasized that BSP is categorically against the export of weapons to Ukraine.

